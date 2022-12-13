Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) shares rose more than 2% in premarket trading on Tuesday as J.P. Morgan started coverage on the semiconductor company, noting it is "well positioned" to see a revenue and earnings ramp from the advanced driver assistance systems market.

Analyst Samik Chatterjee started coverage on Mobileye (MBLY) shares with an overweight rating and a $50 price target, implying 48% upside from Monday's closing price, pointing out that higher adoption of advanced driver assistance systems, as well as increased content in vehicles and the potential for autonomous driving should help the company.

"We forecast a 38% revenue [compound annual growth rate] and a similar [earnings per share compound annual growth rate] as Mobileye increasingly moves from being a camera-based ADAS supplier to a supplier of platforms for Enhanced ADAS and autonomous vehicles, including the opportunity to drive revenue from Mobility-as-a-service relative to which optimism has moderated in recent years," Chatterjee wrote in a note to clients.

Mobileye (MBLY) was spun-off from Intel (INTC) in late October.

Chatterjee also noted that Mobileye (MBLY) has industry leading margins and free cash flow, which should help it continue to expand its lead, making additional investments and keeping it ahead of its peers.

Mobileye (MBLY) reported third-quarter results earlier this month that surpassed expectations on both the top and bottom lines.