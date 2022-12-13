Umbra Applied unit receives contract to treat iron contaminated crude oil

Dec. 13, 2022 9:00 AM ETUmbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (UATG)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Umbra Applied Technologies (OTCPK:UATG) unit H2O Processing has received a contract from Synergy Crude to treat iron contaminated crude oil.
  • The unit is set to treat an anticipated 1,500 bbls daily.
  • Through the contract, Synergy Crude aims to reduce iron contamination to under 10 ppm minimum, so that product may be retailed to a U.S. pipeline.
  • The agreement outlines an increase in production of up to 8,000 bbls a day, totaling an estimated $15.4M in annual service contracts.
