Umbra Applied unit receives contract to treat iron contaminated crude oil
Dec. 13, 2022 9:00 AM ETUmbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (UATG)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Umbra Applied Technologies (OTCPK:UATG) unit H2O Processing has received a contract from Synergy Crude to treat iron contaminated crude oil.
- The unit is set to treat an anticipated 1,500 bbls daily.
- Through the contract, Synergy Crude aims to reduce iron contamination to under 10 ppm minimum, so that product may be retailed to a U.S. pipeline.
- The agreement outlines an increase in production of up to 8,000 bbls a day, totaling an estimated $15.4M in annual service contracts.
- Source: Press Release
