Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) soared 9.5% in premarket trading after the beverage can maker agreed to add two new independent directors in a cooperation pact with activist investor Carl Icahn.

Crown (CCK) will add Jesse Lynn and Andrew Teno, General Counsel of Icahn Enterprises and Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital, respectively, to the board effective immediately, according to a statement. The new directors will be part of the company's slate of nominees at the next annual meeting.

The board additions come after billionaire activist Icahn reported an 8.5% stake in the beverage can maker last month. Icahn is to said want Crown (CCK) to jettison noncore businesses and repurchase stock, according to a WSJ report from last month. Icahn's stake is said to be valued at about $700 million and he is the company's second biggest holder.

"We have appreciated Crown's constructive engagement, and we welcome the opportunity to work closely with the Company to deliver value to shareholders," Icahn said in the statement.

With the addition of the two new directors, the Crown board will expand to 13 directors, 12 of whom are independent. Along with the agreement, Icahn agreed to customary standstill, voting commitments and other provisions.

Icahn believes Crown should considering selling or spinning off its units such as its aerosol and food-packaging business as well as Signode, the WSJ said at the time.

Crown (CCK) last month said its board adopted a limited shareholder rights plan amid news that Icahn had accumulated a stake.