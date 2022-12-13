Sharps Technology, Nephron Pharmaceuticals sign distribution agreement

Dec. 13, 2022 8:44 AM ETSharps Technology, Inc. (STSS), STSSWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) has announced the signing of a distribution agreement with partner Nephron Pharmaceuticals.
  • The Co. anticipates products to be available in the first quarter of 2023 with initial revenue from this agreement expected in the first half of the year.
  • The collaboration between Sharps and Nephron is expected to continue to grow as previously announced, as the companies move forward with the startup of the Inject-EZ operation in South Carolina in early 2023.
  • "We expect to have our first products available for sale in the US by the end of January 2023. Sharps will be adding additional products to the distribution network by mid-year 2023 from its plant in Hungary as part of a phased manufacturing ramp-up strategy for the Company." said Robert Hayes, Sharps Technology CEO.

