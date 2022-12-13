Philip Morris exit from Russia to weigh on earnings - Citi

Dec. 13, 2022 9:03 AM ETPhilip Morris International Inc. (PM)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Philip Morris Report on Premature Deaths

Spencer Platt

Citi indicated that Philip Morris International’s (NYSE:PM) departure from the Russian market is due to adversely impact earnings into 2023.

The bank resumed coverage of the stock with a Neutral rating and $109 price target on Tuesday, citing that shift in international strategy as a factor balancing the risk/reward proposition.

“In time we believe PM will be able to leverage Swedish Match’s route-to-market in the US to roll-out its IQOS products. As a result, PM is on-track to reach its 2025 goal of deriving >50% of its revenues from smoke-free products,” the analysts said. “However, with the likely exit from Russia weighing on headline EPS in FY23E and pro-forma valuations at c.5-year PE relative highs, we resume with a Neutral rating.”

The bank’s analysts had previously rated the stock at Buy prior to suspending their rating in May. The rating suspension came as Citi was enlisted as a financial adviser to Philip Morris in connection with its takeover of Swedish Match.

Dig into analyst ratings on Philip Morris.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.