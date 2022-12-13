Citi indicated that Philip Morris International’s (NYSE:PM) departure from the Russian market is due to adversely impact earnings into 2023.

The bank resumed coverage of the stock with a Neutral rating and $109 price target on Tuesday, citing that shift in international strategy as a factor balancing the risk/reward proposition.

“In time we believe PM will be able to leverage Swedish Match’s route-to-market in the US to roll-out its IQOS products. As a result, PM is on-track to reach its 2025 goal of deriving >50% of its revenues from smoke-free products,” the analysts said. “However, with the likely exit from Russia weighing on headline EPS in FY23E and pro-forma valuations at c.5-year PE relative highs, we resume with a Neutral rating.”

The bank’s analysts had previously rated the stock at Buy prior to suspending their rating in May. The rating suspension came as Citi was enlisted as a financial adviser to Philip Morris in connection with its takeover of Swedish Match.

Dig into analyst ratings on Philip Morris.