Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) added ~2% pre-market Tuesday after Goldman Sachs upgraded its shares to Buy from Neutral, noting a change in its view following a year of pipeline progress and activity on the M&A front.

The decision comes after Pfizer (PFE) said it will launch five new molecular entities in 2023, and its messenger-RNA vaccine franchise could generate a $10B – $15B commercial market opportunity by 2030.

The analysts, led by Chris Shibutani, note that their prior neutral view on the stock was based on the excessive value attributed to the company’s COVID franchise despite its future uncertainties. Shibutani and the team also argue that updates from the base business were not meaningful enough” to offset the COVID-related uncertainty to valuation.

“Following a year of pipeline progress and activity on the M&A front, our view on the stock has changed,” the analysts added, raising the price target on Pfizer (PFE) to $60 from $45 per share.

The team expects positive updates from Pfizer’s (PFE) pipeline, and the potential outperformance of new product launches scheduled for next year could add value to the company’s base business.

Noting that there is less uncertainty related to Pfizer’s (PFE) COVID franchise, the analysts argue that bearish scenarios for these products led by the company’s COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty and COVID pill Paxlovid “do not present thesis-changing downside.”

Goldman Sachs also highlighted the company’s M&A potential in expanding and diversifying its revenue profile for the last decade.

