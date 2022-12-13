Clubhouse Media Group reduces company debt by $475K
Dec. 13, 2022 9:11 AM ETClubhouse Media Group, Inc. (CMGR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Clubhouse Media Group (OTCPK:CMGR) it has reduced its outstanding debt by ~$475 thousand.
- The company's outstanding debt to noteholders remains approximately $5.1M (not including accrued interest), following the reduction.
"I'm pleased we came to an agreement to close out one of our notes at a discount. This is a win for the company and its shareholders as it gets us closer to the goal of eliminating most of our outstanding debt. We are working hard to reduce our liabilities and continue to grow the company," said Scott Hoey, Chief Financial Officer of Clubhouse Media.
Comments