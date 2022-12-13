Tosyali Harsco signs contract to deliver services at Sariseki steel plant
Dec. 13, 2022 9:13 AM ETHarsco Corporation (HSC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tosyali Harsco, Harsco's (NYSE:HSC) joint venture with Turkey's steel producer Tosyali, has signed a ten-year contract to provide services at the company's green field steel plant in Sariseki, Iskenderun.
- The JV's scope of work at the new Sariseki plant will include the treatment of all scraps via sorting, shearing, lancing and cleaning processes, scrap handling and logistics to the melt shop, underfurnace cleaning, ladle slag handling and slag processing.
- Initial plant commissioning is set to begin in March 2023. The plant is a significant investment of nearly $2.5B value for Tosyali and will include a total 4M ton capacity, two Quantum electric arc furnaces, slab and billet casting machines, a hot rolling mill, and long and flat product finishing lines.
- The contract has an estimated revenue of $210M.
Comments