Indaptus stock rises on start of phase 1 trial of cancer drug Decoy20

Dec. 13, 2022 9:15 AM ETIndaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (INDP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) said it started phase 1 trial of its lead compound Decoy20 in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors.
  • The USC Norris Cancer Center in Los Angeles is the first activated clinical trial site which has been opened for enrollment, and patient screening is expected soon, the company added.
  • Indaptus noted that the trial will enroll patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors, who have exhausted other known treatment options.
  • The trial's goals are to evaluate the safety, tolerability of Decoy20 and find a suitable phase 2 dose.
  • "The initiation of the dose-escalation part of our first-in-human Phase 1 trial of Decoy20 marks an important milestone in our early efforts to identify and study novel drugs for patients with solid tumors who have exhausted known life-prolonging treatment options and are thus facing poor prognosis," said Indaptus Chief Medical Officer Boyan Litchev.
  • INDP +13.10% to $1.90 premarket Dec. 13

