New Zonehaven and Genasys Emergency Management bag contract with Monterey County, CA
Dec. 13, 2022 9:20 AM ETGenasys Inc. (GNSS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) announced a multi-year Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) and Zonehaven software-as-a-service contract with Monterey County, California.
- "Monterey County's diverse coastline and rugged mountains, which include the steepest coastal slope in the contiguous United States, present formidable emergency management challenges. The county's major disasters over the last 50 years include severe coastal storms, flooding, landslides, earthquakes, and several large wildfires. said Richard Danforth, CEO.
- Mr. Danforth concluded, "Our strategic shift towards a higher-margin, recurring revenue model continues to gain momentum as evidenced by our rapid SaaS growth in California and expansion into 19 other states. Fiscal 2023 investments in software sales are expected to fuel further expansion in existing markets and propel us into new vertical markets and geographic regions."
