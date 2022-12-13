Opera's GX browser for gamers crosses 20M in MAUs

Dec. 13, 2022 9:22 AM ETOpera Limited (OPRA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

  •  Opera (NASDAQ:OPRAannounced that Opera GX has surpassed 20M monthly active users (or MAU).

  • This milestone highlights Opera GX's growing popularity among gamers and its entry into gaming culture.

  • "Our focus on gaming - and specifically the Opera GX browser - is a key component in the continued strong growth and profitability of Opera. Our decision to pair our existing 320-plus million user base with products tailored to benefit specific segments has allowed us to successfully scale in high-ARPU markets and among attractive user groups." said Lin Song, Opera Co-CEO. 

