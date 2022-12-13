Opera's GX browser for gamers crosses 20M in MAUs
Dec. 13, 2022 9:22 AM ETOpera Limited (OPRA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) announced that Opera GX has surpassed 20M monthly active users (or MAU).
This milestone highlights Opera GX's growing popularity among gamers and its entry into gaming culture.
"Our focus on gaming - and specifically the Opera GX browser - is a key component in the continued strong growth and profitability of Opera. Our decision to pair our existing 320-plus million user base with products tailored to benefit specific segments has allowed us to successfully scale in high-ARPU markets and among attractive user groups." said Lin Song, Opera Co-CEO.
Comments