MSCI snags top bull rating from JPMorgan, calling it 'quintessential' info services firm
Dec. 13, 2022 9:25 AM ETMSCI Inc. (MSCI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) stock climbed 3.5% in Tuesday premarket trading as JPMorgan analyst Alexander Hess initiated coverage of its stock with an Outperform rating, calling it a "quintessential" information services firm.
- "We see a current opportunity to own a proven compounder with leading offerings in both the lucrative index data field and the emergent ESG data industry at a fair price," Hess wrote in a note to clients.
- He also viewed the company's organic revenue growth, margins and free-cash-flow conversion as "best-in-class." The Quant system appears to agree with his bullish assessment, having marked MSCI's Profitability Grade with an A.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Agnostic Investing, though, warned that MSCI "appears way too expensive" despite the company's high-quality traits.
