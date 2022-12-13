Jupiter Wellness gets approval for dual listing on Upstream

Dec. 13, 2022
  • Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) said Tuesday it received approval for dual listing on Upstream, a trading platform for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange.
  • Trading will start on Upstream January 10 at 10 am ET under the ticker "JUPW".
  • The dual listing will give Jupiter Wellness (JUPW) access to a global, digital-first investor base that can trade using USDC stablecoin along with credit, debit, PayPal, and USD.
  • On listing day, Upstream participants will be eligible to claim a free NFT memorializing the dual listing.

