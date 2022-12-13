Mobilicom secures $100,000 initial order from new tier-1 customer
Dec. 13, 2022 9:30 AM ETMobilicom Limited (MOB), MOBBWBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) has secured a major design win and initial purchase order of over $100,000 from a very large Tier-1 Asia-based small-sized drone manufacturer, thus opening a new geographic market for the company.
- The order is expected to be followed by substantial additional purchases of the company’s end-to-end solutions for integration into customer’s entire family of small-sized UAV drones.
- The company is now supplying 8 Tier-1 drone manufacturers worldwide, proving market adoption and indicating near-term commercial-scale revenue potential.
- “....To date, Mobilicom has scored design wins and/or sold systems for integration to 8th Tier-1 small-size drone manufacturers worldwide. We believe this illustrates Mobilicom’s market leadership in delivering end-to-end solutions and our potential to very meaningfully monetize opportunities in a market projected to reach $8.5 billion by 2026,” said Mobilicom CEO Oren Elkayam.
Comments