The shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) and Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) rallied in the morning hours Tuesday after Takeda (TAK) agreed to pay $4B upfront to acquire Nimbus Lakshmi, a subsidiary of Nimbus Therapeutics and its potential psoriasis therapy NDI-034858.

An oral TYK2 inhibitor NDI-034858 targets the tyrosine kinase 2 protein, which is considered a potentially safer target despite its inclusion in the broader JAK family of immune mediators.

Other companies focused on TYK2 inhibitors include Bristol Myers (BMY), Galapagos (GLPG), Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX), and privately owned Alumis.

“This leaves VTYX and Alumis as developers of the next most advanced, unpartnered, allosteric TYK2 inhibitors,” Oppenheimer wrote after Takeda (TAK) announced the multi-billion dollar deal for NDI-034858.

“See this transaction setting a new bar for valuation in the space,” the analysts added.

Ventyx (VTYX) rose ~29%, while Schrödinger (SDGR), a company focused on drug discovery and a partner of Nimbus, climbed ~16% in reaction to the news.

Read: In September 2021, the FDA required drug manufacturers to update safety warnings on JAK inhibitors after Pfizer’s (PFE) arthritis therapy Xeljanz which belongs to the same drug class, indicated a higher risk of heart-related severe conditions in a safety trial.