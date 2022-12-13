Nocera reports $3.2M in eel sales revenue in November, sees 2023 revenue $36M-$40M
Dec. 13, 2022 9:02 AM ETNocera, Inc. (NCRA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) has hit a record-breaking revenue for the month of November, reaching ~$3.2M in eel sales revenue.
- The Co. also expects to achieve its goal of increasing total revenue in 2023 and estimate that will achieve between $36-$40M vs. consensus of $42.4M in total revenue.
- The business-to-consumer sales will increase to 10% of total sales revenue in 2023 but carries a significant profit margin increase.
- "In 2023, I expect that with our growing B2C business which has 200% higher margins to meaningfully affect the company's bottom line." said CEO Jeff Cheng.
