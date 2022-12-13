Lucid Group stock gains 7% on supply deal with Panasonic Energy for EV batteries
Dec. 13, 2022 9:40 AM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)PCRFY, PCRFFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) stock gained 7.3% on Tuesday after the EV maker said Panasonic Energy will supply lithium ion batteries for its full vehicle line-up, including luxury EV Lucid Air and upcoming Gravity SUV.
- Panasonic has been expanding production of lithium-ion EV batteries beyond Japan and into the U.S. with production coming from a facility in Japan as well as expected future production from its facility in De Soto, Kansas.
- "This agreement will help us meet growing demand for lithium-ion batteries as we continue to ramp production of the full Lucid Air line-up in 2023 and expect to begin production of our Gravity SUV in 2024," said Lucid (LCID) CEO Peter Rawlinson.
- Panasonic Energy is an operating company of Panasonic Holdings (OTCPK:PCRFY).
