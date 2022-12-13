Immersion renews Dongwoon Anatech to multi-year license
Dec. 13, 2022 9:46 AM ETImmersion Corporation (IMMR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) announced that it renewed a multi-year license with Dongwoon Anatech, which creates analog integrated circuits ((ICs)) for phones, wearables, and other electronic devices, to make the company's haptic patent licenses available to mobile phone, wearable, and PC OEMs through Dongwoon.
- “As the adoption of haptics increases in markets all over the world, this business relationship is an important component of our strategy to meeting that demand, ensuring OEMs have easy access to haptic technology and IP,” said Nobumitsu Shimada, Representative Director, Japan and VP, APAC.
