BeyondSpring rises 18% on positive data from trial of plinabulin to prevent docetaxel-induced neutropenia in NSCLC patients

Dec. 13, 2022 9:54 AM ETBeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) is trading ~18% higher after the company announced positive data from trial of lead asset, plinabulin, to prevent docetaxel-induced neutropenia in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.
  • The analyses showed the efficacy of plinabulin as a monotherapy in reducing the mean duration of severe neutropenia with a >1 day benefit for patients receiving docetaxel and plinabulin compared to patients not receiving plinabulin.
  • Plinabulin is given on the same day as chemotherapy as a short infusion, has minimal associated bone pain, no reduction in platelet count.
  • In an separate analysis of breast cancer patients, plinabulin monotherapy was superior vs no treatment for docetaxel-induced neutropenia, the company said.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.