BeyondSpring rises 18% on positive data from trial of plinabulin to prevent docetaxel-induced neutropenia in NSCLC patients
Dec. 13, 2022 9:54 AM ETBeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) is trading ~18% higher after the company announced positive data from trial of lead asset, plinabulin, to prevent docetaxel-induced neutropenia in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.
- The analyses showed the efficacy of plinabulin as a monotherapy in reducing the mean duration of severe neutropenia with a >1 day benefit for patients receiving docetaxel and plinabulin compared to patients not receiving plinabulin.
- Plinabulin is given on the same day as chemotherapy as a short infusion, has minimal associated bone pain, no reduction in platelet count.
- In an separate analysis of breast cancer patients, plinabulin monotherapy was superior vs no treatment for docetaxel-induced neutropenia, the company said.
