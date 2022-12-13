Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares jumped more than 7% in early trading on Tuesday, along with the broader market, as investment firm Cowen started coverage on the identity access company, pointing out that it is navigating a "changing landscape."

Analyst Shaul Eyal started Okta (OKTA) with a market perform rating and $70 price target, noting that the company is still navigating through its own execution issues, including the data breach from earlier this year, as well as growing competition, but it's still the leader in the identity access management space.

"... OKTA remains a constant IAM market leader according to Gartner as its end-to-end platform addresses both the mission critical customer and workforce identity use cases," Eyal wrote in a note to clients.

Eyal added that Okta's (OKTA) recent third-quarter results and early look at fiscal 2024 could indicate that its troubles, particularly with sales execution, are starting to subside.

"On its [fiscal third-quarter] earnings call, for [fiscal 2024], management targeted non-GAAP profitability, an [operating] margin in the low-single digits, and meaningful increases to both free cash flow and free cash flow margin," Eyal added.

"We believe OKTA's recent struggles are predominantly internal rather than external," Eyal continued.

Okta (OKTA) shares surged to start the month of December after it reported third-quarter results and issued guidance that led to praise from several Wall Street analysts.