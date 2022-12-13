Relief Therapeutics announces issuance of 1B shares from authorized capital
Dec. 13, 2022
- Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTY) said on Tuesday its board of directors approved an increase of its share capital from 4.62B to 5.62 shares.
- The company issued 1B shares from its authorized capital.
- The new shares are fully subscribed at par value by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Relief Therapeutics International SA, and will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on or around Dec. 22.
- Relief expects to hold approximately 1.2 billion shares that will be maintained in treasury for future financing transactions
