Biosyent announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
Dec. 13, 2022 BioSyent Inc. (RX:CA)
- BioSyent (OTCPK:BIOYF) has announced that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Co.’s notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid.
- Pursuant to the NCIB, BioSyent may purchase up to 0.69M of its common shares over a 12-month period, representing ~5.70% of the Shares outstanding as of Dec. 13, 2022.
- The number of Shares the Co. is permitted to purchase during any 30-day period is limited to 241,957 shares, representing 2% of the total outstanding shares.
- BioSyent has repurchased and cancelled a total of 2,200,625 Shares under NCIBs between Dec. 10, 2018 and Dec. 12, 2022.
