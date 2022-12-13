Tower Semi/Intel said to consider China antitrust clock suspension; pull/refile likely

Intel Processor Core i5 2500K

yorkfoto/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are said to be reviewing potentially asking China for a clock suspension in the antitrust regulator's review of the acquisition of Tower.
  • The companies are considering the request as the review nears the end of the Phase III evaluation in China, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited people familiar. The parties are still most likely to pull and refile the deal with China's State Administration for Marker Regulation.
  • SAMR hasn't yet told the companies what its concerns with the deal are, though the regulatory has recently given a new round of questions to the Intel (INTC) and Tower Semi (TSEM), according to Dealreporter.
  • Intel (INTC) reiterated in Q1 earnings call in late October that it expected the the Tower (TSEM) deal to be completed in Q1.
  • Intel (INTC) agreed to acquire Tower Semi (TSEM) for $53 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of ~$5.4B in February.

