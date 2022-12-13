Citi analyst Christopher Allen downgraded Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock to Neutral from Buy due to risk from upcoming SEC market structure proposals, a cautious equity market outlook, and potential fallout from FTX affecting crypto trading revenue.

"In our view, HOOD has done a lot to right its ship recently, including materially lowering the cost base, improving active trader offerings, and rolling out attractive products," Allen wrote in a note to clients. "However, we see a mixed outlook from here given potential headline risk" from the factors mentioned above.

He's constructive on Robinhood's (HOOD) longer-term outlook given its "solid balance sheet, monetization of account growth potential, and brand recognition, but near-term see(s) a balance risk/reward."

For the nearer term outlook, the analyst expects Robinhood's (HOOD) crypto trading revenue to slump 50%+ in 2023 after a 50% drop in 2022; a stable outlook for its equities business, "but little growth given a choppy market outlook," and is constructive on options activity.

Even with the downgrade, Robinhood (HOOD) stock gained 2.5% in Tuesday morning trading against a backdrop of equity market gains due to a cooler-than-expected November CPI report. With inflation coming in lower than expected, traders are optimistic that the Federal Reserve will reduce the size of its interest rate increases with an eye to ending its rate hikes in the coming months.

Allen's Neutral rating aligns with the SA Quant rating, the average SA Author rating, and the average Wall Street rating.

SA contributor Ben Alaimo, who also has a Hold rating on Robinhood (HOOD), discussed its strong interest revenue and macro headwinds