Pacira BioSciences reports net product sales of $57.5M

Dec. 13, 2022 10:08 AM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Pain management documents and stethoscope with book.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Health solutions company Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) said its November preliminary unaudited net product sales stood at $57.5M.
  • The company's net product sales include the products Exparel, Zilretta and the iovera system.
  • Exparel net product sales were $46M, compared with $46.5M Y/Y. Zilretta net product sales were $10M, and iovera net product sales were $1.5M.
  • The company said it is not providing 2022 revenue or gross margin guidance, considering the continued uncertainty around labor shortages, COVID-19 and the pace of recovery for the elective surgery market.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.