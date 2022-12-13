Pacira BioSciences reports net product sales of $57.5M
Dec. 13, 2022 10:08 AM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Health solutions company Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) said its November preliminary unaudited net product sales stood at $57.5M.
- The company's net product sales include the products Exparel, Zilretta and the iovera system.
- Exparel net product sales were $46M, compared with $46.5M Y/Y. Zilretta net product sales were $10M, and iovera net product sales were $1.5M.
- The company said it is not providing 2022 revenue or gross margin guidance, considering the continued uncertainty around labor shortages, COVID-19 and the pace of recovery for the elective surgery market.
- Source: Press Release
