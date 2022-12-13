Gritstone bio rallies after U.S. patent win for mRNA-based vaccine tech

  • Clinical-stage biotech Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) added ~13% in the morning hours Tuesday after the company announced that the U.S. regulators issued two new patents related to its self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) vaccine platform technology.
  • The U.S. Patent No. 11,504,421 issued by the Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covers Gritstone’s (GRTS) lead product candidate, GRANITE, which is in development as an individualized cancer vaccine for solid tumors.
  • The U.S. Patent No. 11,510,973 protects the company’s claims for the antigen-encoding samRNA vectors "and has broad applicability across Gritstone’s candidates in oncology and infectious disease,” Gritstone (GRTS) said.
  • Gritstone’s (GRTS) rivals in the self-amplifying mRNA space include Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT), which announced a licensing deal with a unit of CSL Limited (OTCPK:CSLLY) (OTCPK:CMXHF) in November to advance the technology against respiratory infections.

