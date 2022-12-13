Denbury adds CO2 sequestration site in Louisiana, provides CCUS biz update
Denbury (NYSE:DEN) on Tuesday signed an agreement with a large landowner in southwest Louisiana for future development and operation of a CO2 sequestration site, a day after it announced a potential site in Mississippi.
Shares of the company rose as much as 4% in early morning trading.
Denbury's contracted CO2 sequestration potential has now increased to about 2 billion metric tons following the addition of two new storage sites, the company said.
The Plano, Texas-based company estimates potential to store up to 250 million metric tons of CO2 in the Louisiana site, with first injection planned as early as 2026, and could expand its Gulf Coast CO2 network capacity to more than 150 million metric tons per year (Mmtpa).
Denbury, along with Weyerhaeuser (WY), on Monday inked a deal for the evaluation and development of a CO2 sequestration site in Mississippi.
The company estimates its CO2 transportation & storage service volumes will grow to between 15 and 25 Mmtpa on average in 2026, 30 – 40 Mmtpa in 2028, and 50 – 70 Mmtpa in 2030.
Denbury also updated on its carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) business, saying it would be self-funding beginning as early as 2026/2027, with capital expenditures projected to average $200 to $250 million from 2023 to 2030.
The CCUS business is expected to have 2030 EBITDA between $650 million and $900 million, with the highest investment periods expected in 2024 and 2025.
