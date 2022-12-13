Nike stock is tipped by Citi for rally after earnings

Nike (NYSE:NKE) moved up on Tuesday after Citi opened a 30-day Positive Catalyst Watch on the stock on the expectation for a near-term rally.

Analyst Paul Lejuez thinks the Swoosh will top earnings expectations next week due to recent sales and margin momentum. He noted that consumers responded well to NKE's promotions and the company made significant progress working through excess inventory. The outlook for China has also improved recently amid some relaxing of COVID restrictions, which sets up well for Nike (NKE) bringing in guidance ahead of expectations.

Shares of Nike (NKE) were up 2.22% at 10:10 a.m. on a day most of the market was in positive territory. Options trading is implying a share price swing of 8% after the Nike earnings report drops.

