BAE Systems wins $13.5M U.S Navy contract

Dec. 13, 2022
  • BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) has been awarded a $13.5M to provide its Smart D2 technology as part of the U.S Navy's ALE-47 Common Carriage program.
  • The ALE-47 Airborne Countermeasure Dispenser System' delivers aircraft survivability from IR and RF missile attacks. The Smart D2 technology can be integrated into an aircraft’s existing ALE-47 Airborne Countermeasures Dispenser System. Over 4,000 ALE-47 systems have been installed in over 30 countries
  • Work on Smart D2 under the ALE-47 Common Carriage program is underway at BAE Systems' Austin facility in Texas.
  • Earlier today, BAE Systems won $32M contracts to provide Bofors ammunition to Sweden and Finland
 

