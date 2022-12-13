BAE Systems wins $13.5M U.S Navy contract
Dec. 13, 2022 10:11 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) has been awarded a $13.5M to provide its Smart D2 technology as part of the U.S Navy's ALE-47 Common Carriage program.
- The ALE-47 Airborne Countermeasure Dispenser System' delivers aircraft survivability from IR and RF missile attacks. The Smart D2 technology can be integrated into an aircraft’s existing ALE-47 Airborne Countermeasures Dispenser System. Over 4,000 ALE-47 systems have been installed in over 30 countries
- Work on Smart D2 under the ALE-47 Common Carriage program is underway at BAE Systems' Austin facility in Texas.
- Earlier today, BAE Systems won $32M contracts to provide Bofors ammunition to Sweden and Finland
Comments (1)