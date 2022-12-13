A2Z increased advanced smart cart order from Yochananof- an Isreali retailer
Dec. 13, 2022
A2Z Smart Technologies (AZ) has received an increased purchased order of 30% (300 smart carts) from a leading grocery chain M. Yochananof & Sons.
This now brings the total order to 1,300 smart carts and total aggregate revenues to ~$12M.
Pricing and delivery terms are in line with the original agreement and payment will be made in advance for each batch of smart carts delivered.
To date, Yochananof has paid the company ~$5.8M.
The company anticipates completion of the initial purchase order and the increased purchased order by the end Q2 2023.
