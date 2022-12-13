BofA clients were net buyers of ETFs and stocks for fifth straight week

While the S&P 500 (SP500) declined by more than 3% last week, market participants continued to inject cash into both stocks and exchange traded funds for the fifth straight week, according to the latest BofA Data Analytics' survey of its equity clients.

In sum, $1.5B was garnered from BofA’s client base, which included institutional investors, private clients, hedge funds and retail traders.

For equities, Bank of America saw its clients buy stocks in eight of the 11 S&P sectors. Health care and tech topped the list of segments getting purchased. Meanwhile, communications and the two consumer sectors saw sales.

Looking at ETFs, BofA's clients continued to purchase value and sell both growth and blended funds. From a sector stance, financial ETFs experienced the largest inflows (NYSEARCA:XLF) (NYSEARCA:VFH) while tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) (NYSEARCA:VGT) ETFs observed the most significant outflows.

Moving forward, BofA highlighted that “Jan. has seen BofA client inflows in 11 of the last 15 years, and has been the only month on average where clients bought both single stocks and ETFs.” See chart below:

Furthermore, the above chart highlights the preference for large and mid-cap flows compared to small-cap flows for January.

In broader market news the major market averages rallied sharply on Tuesday after retail inflation rose less than expected last month.