Vanda Pharmaceuticals falls after loss in Hetlioz patent case
Dec. 13, 2022 10:24 AM ETVanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) dropped 10% after a loss in patent case for its sleep-wake disorder drug Hetlioz.
- All four claims in the case were found to be invalid, according to the court opinion.
- Vanda filed suits against Teva and others between April 2018 and March 2021 arguing that proposed generic versions would infringe patents for Hetlioz, which is used to help people with abnormal sleep patterns.
- Hetlioz's sales represented 65% of Vanda's (VNDA) 2021 product sales, according to Vanda's 2021 10-K filing.
- Earlier this month Vanda said that VQW-765, a drug candidate targeted at performance anxiety, reduced stress levels in a group of volunteers who took part in a randomized and placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial.
Comments (1)