Cano Health moved to underperform at BofA on financial uncertainty
Dec. 13, 2022
- BofA Securities has resumed covered of Cano Health with an underperform rating following two guidance cuts and "the likelihood of needing to raise cash in a potentially dulkutive transaction."
- The firm has a price target of $1.50 (~6% upside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Adam Ron noted that Cano (NYSE:CANO) this year has faced headwinds in the form of higher utilization, lower revenue, and increased membership.
- "Two guidance cuts imply unit economics are ramping below expectations, and significantly reduces our forward visibility, which hinges on ramping margins," he wrote.
- Cano (CANO) was apparently a takeover target earlier this year after a report that CVS Health (CVS) was interested. However, in October, another report said that the healthcare giant had lost interest.
