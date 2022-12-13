Nuwellis rises 13% on data supporting lower heart failure hospitalizations and readmissions with Aquadex
Dec. 13, 2022 10:40 AM ETNuwellis, Inc. (NUWE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) is trading 12.7% higher after announcing that its Aquadex ultrafiltration demonstrated significant reductions in heart failure hospitalizations and 30-day hospital readmission rates, as well as improvements in renal function response.
- The company said patients experienced an overall 81% decrease in heart failure hospitalizations per year, using Aquadex ultrafiltration.
- The Aquadex SmartFlow system therapy uses a simple, flexible and predictable method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload).
- Rehospitalizations for patients after receiving ultrafiltration with Aquadex were 48% less than the national average at 30 days.
- About 55% of patients achieved sustained weight loss greater than 15 lbs.
