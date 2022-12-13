Nuwellis rises 13% on data supporting lower heart failure hospitalizations and readmissions with Aquadex

Dec. 13, 2022 10:40 AM ETNuwellis, Inc. (NUWE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) is trading 12.7% higher after announcing that its Aquadex ultrafiltration demonstrated significant reductions in heart failure hospitalizations and 30-day hospital readmission rates, as well as improvements in renal function response.
  • The company said patients experienced an overall 81% decrease in heart failure hospitalizations per year, using Aquadex ultrafiltration.
  • The Aquadex SmartFlow system therapy uses a simple, flexible and predictable method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload).
  • Rehospitalizations for patients after receiving ultrafiltration  with Aquadex were 48% less than the national average at 30 days.
  • About 55% of patients achieved sustained weight loss greater than 15 lbs.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.