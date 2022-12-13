U.S. stocks on Tuesday had trimmed some of their gains but were still solidly up, after consumer prices rose less than expected last month and boosted hopes that the Fed would dial back its pace of rate hikes.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was up 2.07% to 11,374.50 points in morning trade. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) added 1.31% to 4,042.94 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) was higher by 0.66% to 34,229.95 points.

November consumer price index rose 0.1% on the month, versus a forecast for a 0.3% gain. That's the lowest inflation rate in over a year. Core CPI rose 0.2% vs. expectations for +0.4%. The annual headline rate fell to 7.1%.

"The key will be number one, strength into the close today, but number two, people don't want to get too excited ahead of the Fed meeting tomorrow. All in all, this is very good news but you never really want to get too aggressive ahead of chair Powell because it can be a mixed bag," Thomas Hayes, chairman at investment management firm Great Hill Capital, told Seeking Alpha.

"(The CPI print) confirmed the trend that inflation is coming down every single month and that the aggressive monetary policy tightening has worked on a lag basis and the effects of the tightening is just kicking in. Hopefully, the Fed will take this as a message and tomorrow it seems like 50 basis points is baked into the cake... we'll get many more data points between now and the February meeting and maybe at the February meeting they'll be doing a lot less than everyone expects," Hayes added.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are pricing in a 79.4% probability of a 50 basis point hike tomorrow and a 55.7% probability of a 25 basis point hike in February.

Rates sank on Tuesday. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was down 15 basis points to 3.46% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 20 basis points to 4.20%.

Pantheon Macroeconomics highlighted in an investor note: "This report does not change tomorrow’s Fed decision; they will hike by 50bp. But Chair Powell’s tone likely will be less aggressively hawkish than in November, and his more dovish colleagues likely will be emboldened by this report. We now think 25bp is more likely on Feb 1, and we think that will be the final hike."

Among active stocks, Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) rallied sharply after the approval of a lung cancer treatment.