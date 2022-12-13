Bausch + Lomb stock rises on FDA nod for contact lens rehydrating drops

Dec. 13, 2022

Putting in A Contact Lens

SolStock

  • Bausch + Lomb's (NYSE:BLCO) stock rose ~7% on Tuesday after the company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance to its Biotrue Hydration Boost Contact Lens Rehydrating drops.
  • The product is a preservative-free multi-dose rehydrating drop for use with soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses, the company said in a press release.
  • The company added that Biotrue provides the lenses up to eight hours of moisture.
  • "We look forward to making this product available during the first half of 2023 to provide lens wearers with a new contact lens drop that delivers instant moisture and provides up to eight hours of moisture," said Joe Gordon, president, Global Consumer, Vision Care and Surgical, Bausch + Lomb.

