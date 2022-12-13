Bausch + Lomb stock rises on FDA nod for contact lens rehydrating drops
Dec. 13, 2022 11:16 AM ETBausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO), BLCO:CABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bausch + Lomb's (NYSE:BLCO) stock rose ~7% on Tuesday after the company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance to its Biotrue Hydration Boost Contact Lens Rehydrating drops.
- The product is a preservative-free multi-dose rehydrating drop for use with soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses, the company said in a press release.
- The company added that Biotrue provides the lenses up to eight hours of moisture.
- "We look forward to making this product available during the first half of 2023 to provide lens wearers with a new contact lens drop that delivers instant moisture and provides up to eight hours of moisture," said Joe Gordon, president, Global Consumer, Vision Care and Surgical, Bausch + Lomb.
Comments (1)