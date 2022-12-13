Prada names new LVMH alum as new CEO

Dec. 13, 2022 11:19 AM ETPrada S.p.A. (PRDSF), PRDSYLVMHF, LVMUYBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

PRADA retail store front exterior at night

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Italian luxury fashion house Prada (OTCPK:PRDSF) announced the appointment of a new chief executive on Tuesday.

The group said that Gianfranco D'Attis will take on the the role of CEO, effective as of January 2. D’Attis joins the luxury group from key competitor LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY), where he heads Christian Dior Americas.

“He will be in charge of the strategic development of the Prada brand in every market,” Prada said in a statement. “His proven experience in the luxury sector, with a specific focus on Retail, will help Prada to increase its growth potential in all geographies.”

Milan-listed shares of Prada (OTCPK:PRDSF) popped 5% on Tuesday.

Read more on recent M&A action in the luxury fashion space.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.