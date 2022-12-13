Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was the top consumer sector gainer in the S&P 500 Index on Tuesday with a 4.69% lift. The big news of the day was on the economic front with the latest inflation read for the U.S. arriving below expectations. The rally for Caesars comes with debate over the 2023 upside for the casino stock circulating on Wall Street as analysts weigh high interest rates and a potential economic slowdown against strong casino traffic trends.

Macquarie Research singled out Caesars Entertainment (CZR) as a top mid-large cap gaming name for investors to hold into the new year.

Jefferies also has a Buy rating on Caesars. "While leverage should remain elevated under Mgt's decision to keep its Strip assets, the internally generated cash flow coupled with potential sale-lease-back on certain assets should ease leverage concerns," noted analyst David Katz recently. The firm thinks the stock is at an attractive level even after factoring in the macro headwinds.

Morgan Stanley heads into 2023 with a more cautious approach on CZR to go alongside its Equal-weight rating on the stock. The firm called valuation attractive at 7.9X the 2024 adjusted EV/EBITDAR multiple, but believes downward revisions and high leverage will prevent a sustained rally near-term.

Roth Capital is also out with a warning on CZR. Analyst Edward Engel said if Fanatics starts blasting the market with ads/promos early in 2023, EBITDA targets could be stress tested in 2023-2024 amid higher acquisition/retention costs than modeled.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on CZR jumped to Buy from Hold on November 4 and ranks in the top 20% of all casino/gaming stocks.