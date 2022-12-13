Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced on Tuesday that it was expanding the availability of its Emergency SOS satellite feature on its iPhone 14 line, bringing the service to several countries in western Europe.

The feature will be available in France, Germany, Ireland, and the U.K., starting today, the tech giant said. Support in additional countries is expected next year, Apple (AAPL) added.

Last month, Apple (AAPL) officially launched the feature in the U.S. and Canada.

The service is free for two years at the time of activation for a new iPhone 14, with pricing yet to be announced.

Unveiled in September, the new feature lets iPhone users who are out of range from cell towers, access the satellites by pointing the phone at a sky and connecting to one of Globalstar's (NYSE:GSAT) satellites.

In November, Apple (AAPL) said it would spend $450M on U.S. infrastructure to get the Emergency SOS texting feature off the ground, with the majority of the money going towards its partner, Globalstar (GSAT), which operates the satellites used for the service.

Apple (AAPL) shares gained more than 2% in early Tuesday trading, while GlobalStar (GSAT) gained 1.6%.

Investment firm Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple (AAPL) in September, citing "substantial interest" in the company's new iPhone 14 Pro Max, adding that the new Emergency SOS capabilities were "resonating" with consumers.