Shionogi to deliver additional 1M courses of COVID pills to Japan
Dec. 13, 2022 11:35 AM ETShionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOF), SGIOYPFE, MRKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
Japanese drugmaker Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) (OTCPK:SGIOY) announced Tuesday that the company won a contract from the government of Japan to supply additional 1M courses of its oral COVID-19 antiviral Xocova.
- Xocova, a collaboration between Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) and Hokkaido University, is a protease inhibitor authorized in Japan under the emergency regulatory approval system for COVID-19.
- The contract is an extension of the initial agreement signed between the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare in Japan and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) in March 2022 to deliver 1M courses of Xocova immediately after approval.
- The company intends to deliver the additional doses by the year-end. Xocova is administered once daily for five days, unlike rival treatments from Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK)/ Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, which require twice daily dosing for five days.
- In April, London-based data analytics firm Airfinity projected Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) to add $2.5 billion in sales in 2022 from its oral COVID-19 therapy.
Comments