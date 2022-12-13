Shionogi to deliver additional 1M courses of COVID pills to Japan

Dec. 13, 2022

Medication of antiviral capsule(medicine) for treatment and prevention of new corona virus infection(COVID-19,novel coronavirus disease 2019 or nCoV 2019 from Wuhan on mask.Pandemic infectious concept

sittithat tangwitthayaphum

  • Japanese drugmaker Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) (OTCPK:SGIOY) announced Tuesday that the company won a contract from the government of Japan to supply additional 1M courses of its oral COVID-19 antiviral Xocova.

  • Xocova, a collaboration between Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) and Hokkaido University, is a protease inhibitor authorized in Japan under the emergency regulatory approval system for COVID-19.
  • The contract is an extension of the initial agreement signed between the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare in Japan and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) in March 2022 to deliver 1M courses of Xocova immediately after approval.
  • The company intends to deliver the additional doses by the year-end. Xocova is administered once daily for five days, unlike rival treatments from Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK)/ Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, which require twice daily dosing for five days.
  • In April, London-based data analytics firm Airfinity projected Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) to add $2.5 billion in sales in 2022 from its oral COVID-19 therapy.

