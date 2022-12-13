Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings trades lower after UBS warns on cost pressures, valuation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) fell on Tuesday after UBS cut its rating on the cruise line stock to Neutral from Buy.

Analyst Robyn Farley and team believe the risk/return is skewed less favorably now after NCLH ran up a 30% gain over six months.

"While we believe the demand environment is improving, we do see some uncertainty in the outlook for NCLH’s cost performance. Even if NCLH can do better than mid-teens growth in expense ex-fuel in 2023 compared to 2019, the +17% growth in capacity should be bringing better scale to bear, in our view."

UBS reduced its price target on NCLH to $19 from $24 or a target multiple of 10X. The new multiple is noted to be below the pre-pandemic 12X multiple tha twas being used to a range that includes some pandemic timeframe to better reflect the more challenging capital structure post-pandemic.

Shares of NCLH fell 3.69% on Tuesday amid a broad rally in consumer discretionary names.