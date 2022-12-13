iSIGN Media launches convertible debenture
Dec. 13, 2022 11:46 AM ETiSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISDSF), ISD:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- iSIGN Media Solutions (OTCPK:ISDSF) on Tuesday announced that it intends to complete a financing by way of a convertible promissory note for aggregate gross proceeds of $30,000.
- The note will have a term of one year and will accrue interest at a rate of 12% per annum, payable upon maturity.
- The principal can, at the note holder’s option, be converted into units of the company at a price equal to $0.05 per unit.
- Each unit shall be comprised of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant.
- Each warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one common share of the company for a period of two years following the date of issuance of the warrant at an exercise price of $0.075.
- All shares will be subject to a minimum hold period of 4 months from the date of issue of the note.
