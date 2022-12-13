iSIGN Media launches convertible debenture

Dec. 13, 2022 11:46 AM ETiSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISDSF), ISD:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • iSIGN Media Solutions (OTCPK:ISDSF) on Tuesday announced that it intends to complete a financing by way of a convertible promissory note for aggregate gross proceeds of $30,000.
  • The note will have a term of one year and will accrue interest at a rate of 12% per annum, payable upon maturity.
  • The principal can, at the note holder’s option, be converted into units of the company at a price equal to $0.05 per unit.
  • Each unit shall be comprised of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant.
  • Each warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one common share of the company for a period of two years following the date of issuance of the warrant at an exercise price of $0.075.
  • All shares will be subject to a minimum hold period of 4 months from the date of issue of the note.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.