Auto retail, service stocks edge lower as used auto prices fall

Dec. 13, 2022 11:52 AM ETGenuine Parts Company (GPC), AZOPAG, ORLY, SAH, MNRO, CVNA, DRVNBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor1 Comment

NAPA Auto Parts Store

slobo

Auto parts retailers and auto service providers were a rare spot of red on Tuesday after a lighter than expected CPI print lifted most boats.

In contrast to much of the market, lessening inflationary impacts are not a positive for auto parts retailers that have benefited from consumers extending the life of their cars. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, used car and truck prices fell 2.9% sequentially in November, marking the fifth straight monthly decline for the used auto index.

O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY), Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), and AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) each edged lower on Tuesday in the retail sector. Additionally, Monro Inc. (MNRO) marked a modest decline while Driven Brands (DRVN) dipped just over 1% in midday trading. Those declines followed after larger drops for prominent auto dealers such as Sonic Automotive (SAH) -3.44%, Penske Automotive Group (PAG) -2.92%, and Carvana (CVNA) -3.03%.

Read more on stocks to watch as used auto prices slide.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.