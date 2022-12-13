Auto parts retailers and auto service providers were a rare spot of red on Tuesday after a lighter than expected CPI print lifted most boats.

In contrast to much of the market, lessening inflationary impacts are not a positive for auto parts retailers that have benefited from consumers extending the life of their cars. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, used car and truck prices fell 2.9% sequentially in November, marking the fifth straight monthly decline for the used auto index.

O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY), Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), and AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) each edged lower on Tuesday in the retail sector. Additionally, Monro Inc. (MNRO) marked a modest decline while Driven Brands (DRVN) dipped just over 1% in midday trading. Those declines followed after larger drops for prominent auto dealers such as Sonic Automotive (SAH) -3.44%, Penske Automotive Group (PAG) -2.92%, and Carvana (CVNA) -3.03%.

