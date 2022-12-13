Beam Therapeutics a buy at Citi on genetic editing platform, pipeline
Dec. 13, 2022
- Citi has initiated Beam Therapeutics with a buy rating saying that the precision genetic medicines company's platform and strong pipeline.
- The firm has a $62 price target (40% upside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Samantha Semenkow noted that preclinical data for the company's lead asset, BEAM-101 for sickle cell disease, was competitive. She added that Editas Medicine's (EDIT) EDIT-301 demonstrated proof-of-concept for editing the promoter region of HGB 1/2 leading to 45.4% fetal hemoglobin (HbF) induction, while preclinical data for BEAM-101 was ~65% HbF induction.
- Semenkow projects peak unadjusted revenues of BEAM-101 of ~$1.2B.
- Also in the pipeline, she sees BEAM-302 for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency nd BEAM-ESCAPE for non-genotoxic conditioning in sickle cell disease as key early-stage value drivers, though both are in pre-clinical stages.
