Beam Therapeutics a buy at Citi on genetic editing platform, pipeline

Dec. 13, 2022 12:01 PM ETBeam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)EDITBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Wall street sign in New York City with New York Stock Exchange background.

lucky-photographer

  • Citi has initiated Beam Therapeutics with a buy rating saying that the precision genetic medicines company's platform and strong pipeline.
  • The firm has a $62 price target (40% upside based on Monday's close).
  • Analyst Samantha Semenkow noted that preclinical data for the company's lead asset, BEAM-101 for sickle cell disease, was competitive. She added that Editas Medicine's (EDIT) EDIT-301 demonstrated proof-of-concept for editing the promoter region of HGB 1/2 leading to 45.4% fetal hemoglobin (HbF) induction, while preclinical data for BEAM-101 was ~65% HbF induction.
  • Semenkow projects peak unadjusted revenues of BEAM-101 of ~$1.2B.
  • Also in the pipeline, she sees BEAM-302 for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency nd BEAM-ESCAPE for non-genotoxic conditioning in sickle cell disease as key early-stage value drivers, though both are in pre-clinical stages.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Stella Mwende recently called Beam (NASDAQ:BEAM) a hold.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.