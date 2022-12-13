Adma gets FDA approval for room temperature storage of Asceniv, Bivigam

Dec. 13, 2022 12:03 PM ETADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

FDA APPROVED text on sticker on the blue background with pen and keyboard

Iryna Drozd

  • Adma Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the room temperature (25°C) storage conditions of for its Asceniv and Bivigam immune globulin (IG) drug products for up to 4 weeks during the first 24 months of the 36-month approved shelf life.
  • "With today’s announced approval, the Company anticipates reaching more customers otherwise inaccessible due to limited refrigeration space and cold chain capacity constraints; this approval meaningfully alleviates these supply chain restrictions," said Adma President and CEO Adam Grossman.
  • The FDA had approved supplemental Biologics License Applications (sBLAs) for the products.
  • The company added that the newly approved labeling for Asceniv and Bivigam is immediately effective, and product is commercially available to U.S. healthcare providers and patients.
  • In March, the FDA approved to extend the shelf life of Asceniv and Bivigam to 36 months from 24 months.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.