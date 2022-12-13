Adma gets FDA approval for room temperature storage of Asceniv, Bivigam
Dec. 13, 2022 12:03 PM ETADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Adma Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the room temperature (25°C) storage conditions of for its Asceniv and Bivigam immune globulin (IG) drug products for up to 4 weeks during the first 24 months of the 36-month approved shelf life.
- "With today’s announced approval, the Company anticipates reaching more customers otherwise inaccessible due to limited refrigeration space and cold chain capacity constraints; this approval meaningfully alleviates these supply chain restrictions," said Adma President and CEO Adam Grossman.
- The FDA had approved supplemental Biologics License Applications (sBLAs) for the products.
- The company added that the newly approved labeling for Asceniv and Bivigam is immediately effective, and product is commercially available to U.S. healthcare providers and patients.
- In March, the FDA approved to extend the shelf life of Asceniv and Bivigam to 36 months from 24 months.
Comments