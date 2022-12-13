Goldman Sachs on Tuesday cut its forecast for oil prices for the first half of next year, but estimated demand will pick up as China reopens from pandemic lockdowns and global travel increases.

The bank reduced its estimate for Brent crude from $100 a barrel to $90 in the first quarter and to $95 in the following three-month period, according to a research note.

It also cut the forecast for WTI from an average of $105 a barrel to $85 in the first quarter and $89 in the second quarter.

“The current weakness is transient, mostly reflecting lockdowns in China and higher-than-expected Russian flows,” the report said, noting that a decade of underinvestment in exploration and production will affect supply.