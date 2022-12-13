COVID-19 vaccines have prevented more than 3M deaths - study

Dec. 13, 2022

Black woman receiving COVID-19 vaccination injection

Fly View Productions

  • A new study from the Commonwealth Fund estimated that COVID-19 vaccines prevented 3.2M deaths and kept 18.5M people out of the hospital.
  • The data also indicates the shot helped prevent ~120M infections.
  • Since December 2020, due to COVID, there have been 82M infections, 4.8M hospitalizations, and 798K deaths in the US.
  • "In other words, without vaccination the US would have experienced 1.5 times more infections, 3.8 times more hospitalizations, and 4.1 times more deaths," the report states. "These losses would have been accompanied by more than $1 trillion in additional medical costs that were averted because of fewer infections, hospitalizations, and deaths."
  • COVID vaccine makers: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).
  • On Monday, Pfizer (PFE) said it expects up to $15B in revenues from mRNA vaccines in 2030.

