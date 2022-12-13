Hot Stocks: PINS, NVDA rise on analyst comments; CANO slides on bearish rating; PCRX falls

Macro factors dominated trading in Tuesday's midday action, with investors digesting the latest CPI reading. For individual stocks, analyst commentary once again served as a major catalyst, including an upgrade-inspired rally in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

Nvidia (NVDA) also showed significant gains after an analyst touted the firm's ChatGPT product.

On the other side of the spectrum, Cano Health (CANO) suffered a decline following a bearish comment from BofA Securities. Meanwhile, Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) dropped after issuing monthly performance stats and declining to give a forecast for 2022.

Gainers

Nvidia (NVDA) showed strength in midday trading following a positive comment from Citi. Analyst Atif Malik speculated that the NVDA's chatbot ChatGPT could be the "next killer data center AI application," a potential "Pokemon Go" moment for artificial intelligence.

Citi has a Buy rating on the stock, along with a $210 price target. Shares rose 4% to almost $183 in Tuesday's midday trading.

Analyst commentary also gave a lift to Pinterest (PINS). Shares of the social media company surged almost 10% after Piper Sandler raised its rating on the stock to Overweight from Neutral.

"We like the new leadership, investor activism, and we see a buyback coming," analyst Thomas Champion wrote, praising the firm's improved advertising product and increasing market share.

Decliners

Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) endured significant selling pressure after the company released monthly financial statistics and declined to give 2022 guidance. Shares dropped almost 7% in midday trading.

PCRX said its preliminary unaudited net product sales came in at $57.5M for November. Meanwhile, the provider of pain management solutions said it would not provide revenue or gross margin projections for 2022, blaming ongoing uncertainty related to labor shortages and COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Cano Health (CANO) dropped more than 5% in intraday action after BofA Securities resumed coverage of the stock with an Underperform rating. The firm cited "the likelihood of needing to raise cash" for its bearish outlook.

