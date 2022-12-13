Pfizer COVID-19 pill sold out in China as health app begins online sales
Dec. 13, 2022
- A Chinese healthcare platform rolled out the oral COVID-19 therapy developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on Tuesday, selling the drug just over half an hour after the listing was reported on media, according to Reuters.
- In what appeared to be the first retail sale of the drug in China, healthcare company 111. inc launched Pfizer's (PFE) COVID-19 therapy Paxlovid at 2,980 yuan ($426.80) per box on Tuesday, the news agency reported citing the sales page on the app.
- The treatment was sold out just over half an hour after the media reported the listing, the platform's customer service said, a sign of surging demand for conveniently administered COVID-19 treatments as China emerges from its zero COVID policy.
- In February, Pfizer (PFE) won conditional approval for Paxlovid in China, making the drug combo, consisting of protease inhibitor nirmatrelvir and older antiviral ritonavir, the first oral therapy specifically authorized in the country to treat COVID-19.
- In September, rival drug maker Merck (MRK) partnered with Chinese healthcare company Sinopharm Group (OTCPK:SHTDF) (OTCPK:SHTDY) to introduce its oral COVID therapy molnupiravir in China.
