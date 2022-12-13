China Renaissance turns bullish on Huya; stock gains over 12%
Dec. 13, 2022
- China Renaissance Securities upgraded Huya (NYSE:HUYA) to Buy from Hold, but lowered its price target slightly to $4.20 from $4.30 (~48% potential upside to last close).
- Shares of Huya (HUYA), which ended 18.2% lower on Monday, rose as much as 12.7% on Tuesday.
- The bullish rating contrasts SA Quant's Hold rating on Huya (HUYA). Wall Street analysts on average also rate the stock Hold.
- The stock climbed 39.2% over the last one month amid broader gains in Chinese internet stocks in the wake of Beijing easing back on its "Zero-COVID" policy.
